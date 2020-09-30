Video: Working in games with chronic illness

According to the CDC, 6 in 10 adults in the US have chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults in the US have two or more chronic diseases. With such a large number, game developers can expect to come into contact with folks who have chronic illness on a daily basis as co-workers, friends, or employees (or you possibly have a chronic illness or disease yourself).

In this 2020 GDC Summer talk, Sony's Victoria Dorn discusses how folks dealing with chronic illness can still lead a relatively normal work life in the games industry, and how you as a co-worker, boss, or fellow human being can help make their life a little easier.

It's an important talk that can now be found on the GDC YouTube channel, and one that aims to help viewers be more in tune with the life of a person who has chronic illness while also arming those with chronic illness with new ways to navigate the workforce more effectively.

