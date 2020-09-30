Get a job: Join InnoGames as a Concept Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location:

We want to deliver a bleeding-edge mobile gaming experience in the building simulation genre. With a deep focus on strategy, accessibility and charming visuals, we are looking for an Artist to transform this vision into a game we are not only proud of playing ourselves but one that shapes the success story of InnoGames in the years to come.

Your mission:

Co-Shape the vision of InnoGames' newest mobile experience as part of an experienced Team of Game Designers, Concept-, Tec- and 3D Artists as well as other creatives

Bring your skills to the table and create a wide range of charming architectural concepts, vivid Illustrations and even polished 3D Assets in this historically inspired building game

You will work closely with the Art Director and play an active role in developing and polishing the Look&Feel of the game

Support Marketing with visual designs and finished illustrations

Your skillset:

Previous experience in the game industry, preferably with mobile games

A portfolio showcasing your knowledge of design, shape language and stylization through a variety of concepts and illustrations

A great sense of color, lighting, storytelling and technique, showcased in your illustrations

Good knowledge in Blender or a comparable 3D suite.

Proactive in communication and collaboration

Fluent in English

Your power-ups:

A modern and relaxed studio atmosphere centered around the philosophy that crunch is always avoidable

Be a part of our international team of professionals in a stable growing company and award-winning employer.

Flexible working hours, in-house gym, services such as a hairdresser, massage, bike inspection, etc.

A great cantine, food truck, several fully equipped kitchens, snack box, free drinks and fruits

Level up as an artist with excellent training and development opportunities such as life drawing, online trainings, Innoversity, mentoring, Game jams, Dev Talks and peer support.

Get competitive compensation and 28 vacation days, a sabbatical, free mobile device, contribution to your public transport ticket, bike leasing and more.

Participate in tons of the company's get-togethers ranging from an in-house sofa concert over roof-terrace BBQs to a virtual wine tasting.

Receive exceptional support with your relocation to Hamburg

Our Story:

InnoGames is Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company, based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars. InnoGames’ complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production.



Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years. In order to further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.



Excited to start your journey with InnoGames and join our dynamic team as a Concept Artist? We look forward to receiving your application as well as your salary expectations and earliest possible start date through our online application form. Cristal Ledesma would be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Apply and #stayhome! Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we switched our operations company-wide to home office and turned our hiring process into a fully virtual one. When hiring, we are also open for our new team members starting their work remotely at the time being or adjusting contract start dates accordingly. Stay home and safe!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.