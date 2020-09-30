Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 6, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 6, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 6, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join InnoGames as a Concept Artist

Get a job: Join InnoGames as a Concept Artist

October 6, 2020 | By Staff
October 6, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Concept Artist, InnoGames

Location:

We want to deliver a bleeding-edge mobile gaming experience in the building simulation genre. With a deep focus on strategy, accessibility and charming visuals, we are looking for an Artist to transform this vision into a game we are not only proud of playing ourselves but one that shapes the success story of InnoGames in the years to come.
Your mission:

  • Co-Shape the vision of InnoGames' newest mobile experience as part of an experienced Team of Game Designers, Concept-, Tec- and 3D Artists as well as other creatives
  • Bring your skills to the table and create a wide range of charming architectural concepts, vivid Illustrations and even polished 3D Assets in this historically inspired building game
  • You will work closely with the Art Director and play an active role in developing and polishing the Look&Feel of the game
  • Support Marketing with visual designs and finished illustrations

Your skillset:

  • Previous experience in the game industry, preferably with mobile games
  • A portfolio showcasing your knowledge of design, shape language and stylization through a variety of concepts and illustrations
  • A great sense of color, lighting, storytelling and technique, showcased in your illustrations
  • Good knowledge in Blender or a comparable 3D suite.
  • Proactive in communication and collaboration
  • Fluent in English

Your power-ups:

  • A modern and relaxed studio atmosphere centered around the philosophy that crunch is always avoidable
  • Be a part of our international team of professionals in a stable growing company and award-winning employer.
  • Flexible working hours, in-house gym, services such as a hairdresser, massage, bike inspection, etc.
  • A great cantine, food truck, several fully equipped kitchens, snack box, free drinks and fruits
  • Level up as an artist with excellent training and development opportunities such as life drawing, online trainings, Innoversity, mentoring, Game jams, Dev Talks and peer support.
  • Get competitive compensation and 28 vacation days, a sabbatical, free mobile device, contribution to your public transport ticket, bike leasing and more.
  • Participate in tons of the company's get-togethers ranging from an in-house sofa concert over roof-terrace BBQs to a virtual wine tasting. 
  • Receive exceptional support with your relocation to Hamburg

Our Story:

InnoGames is Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company, based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars. InnoGames’ complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production.

Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years. In order to further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.

Excited to start your journey with InnoGames and join our dynamic team as a Concept Artist? We look forward to receiving your application as well as your salary expectations and earliest possible start date through our online application form. Cristal Ledesma would be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Apply and #stayhome! Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we switched our operations company-wide to home office and turned our hiring process into a fully virtual one. When hiring, we are also open for our new team members starting their work remotely at the time being or adjusting contract start dates accordingly. Stay home and safe!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.06.20]
Senior Material Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[10.06.20]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
Phoenix Labs
Phoenix Labs — San Mateo, California, United States
[10.01.20]
Art Director
Random42
Random42 — London, England, United Kingdom
[10.01.20]
UE4 Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image