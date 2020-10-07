PlayStation 5 teardown offers an up-close look at the next-gen console

Sony has uploaded a PlayStation 5 teardown video to showcase the shiny innards of its next-gen console. As well as offering an up-close and personal look at the company's new console hardware, the teardown also provides a couple of fresh insights into how the PS5 is put together.

For instance, we now know the circular console stand must be unscrewed from the base of the console and clipped onto the side when putting the honking slab of a machine into the horizontal position, which serves as a nice early warning for folks yet to invest in a screwdriver.

Those side panels can also be removed with a quick pop 'n' slide, revealing the PlayStation 5's cooling fan and ventilation systems. Owners who haven't heard the words 'Mr Sheen' in a while might've also noticed the built-in dust catcher that can be vacuumed clean once or twice a decade.

At around the 2:50 mark, we're also shown an M.2 interface hidden underneath a silver panel that can be fitted with a compatible SSD to expand the console's built-in storage. It seems fairly easy to access, but isn't quite as straightforward a solution as Microsoft's storage expansion cards for the Series X and S.

There are, of course, more tidbits in the full breakdown, which you can watch right here by hitting play on the video embedded above.