Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Download-free demos via xCloud is (somewhere) on Xbox's to-do list

Download-free demos via xCloud is (somewhere) on Xbox's to-do list

October 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
October 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Xbox’s xCloud comes with the same sort of low-friction gaming promise that other cloud-based platforms like Stadia have flaunted, but, thanks to Xbox's range of platforms that same technology opens up some unique opportunities for Xbox and devs with games attached to its services.

In a quick exchange on Twitter, Xbox head Phil Spencer weighed in on one community requested xCloud feature: cloud-based game demos on PC or Xbox systems.

The pitch, as posed by journalist Ben Gilbert on Twitter, is that xCloud could be used to host game demos on consoles and PC. This in turn would make it easier for players to try out a game they’re interested in without needing to wait for a download or free up hard drive space to make room for a demo.

Spencer says that it is something the team is thinking about, but it isn’t something at the top of the xCloud to do list quite yet.

“It's in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on,” tweeted Spencer. “Just a bit further down the list. But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it's a good GamePass feature.”

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[10.07.20]
Intermediate/Senior FX Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[10.06.20]
Lead FX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.06.20]
Senior Material Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.06.20]
Development Manager (Xdev Team)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image