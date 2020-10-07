Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat Filtering exits Steam Labs testing, is now a bonafide Steam feature

Chat Filtering exits Steam Labs testing, is now a bonafide Steam feature

October 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
October 7, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

After a brief stint in the experimental Steam Labs program, the Steam team at Valve has launched the Chat Filtering feature in full and brought the customizable filters it provides to the masses.

The exact filtering system used to create Steam’s newest feature is built based on the chat filtering used in games like Counter-Strike:Global Offensive, Destiny 2, and DOTA 2. The Steam adaptation of that tech gives individual users the ability to customize filtering in Steam itself, on both desktop, web, and mobile.

This also means that game developers can add the Steam Chat Filtering API to their own games on Steam in order to let players carry the same customizations they’re using for Steam Chat over to games on Steam as well.

One notable thing about Steam’s new chat filters is that the entire system was designed to enable flexibility partially out of an understanding that context is important when it comes to text-based exchanges. While default settings block profanity from users outside of a player’s friend list, individual Steam users are free to choose how far-reaching their chat filters are. This includes the ability to tag either specific words or phrases that a user wants to filter out of their chat experiences.

This, Valve says in a longer post on the feature, enables “groups and communities to work together to define and share your own sets of language guidelines. We believe this level of control is especially important given that language is constantly evolving and is used differently among various communities around the world. With Steam chat filtering, we've made sure you can choose to filter language as much as you want, or not at all.”

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[10.06.20]
Lead FX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.06.20]
Senior Material Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.06.20]
Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.06.20]
Animation Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image