Video: Best practices for accessible in-game communication

Chat access is an important feature both for in-the-moment gameplay and for fostering a game’s community, meaning it’s vital to ensure that as many players as possible are able to comfortably participate in in-game chat.

In this talk from GDC Summer, EA Sports accessibility lead Karen Stevens uses concrete examples from games like Madden NFL, FIFA, Apex Legends, and Anthem to demonstrate some accessibility best practices in this important and under-discussed area of in-game communication.

Stevens discusses how developers can better support players with varying level of ability by sharing how teams at EA handle in-game chat scenarios, audio transcriptions, and chat windows alongside mention of tips and tools on supporting menu narration, canned chat, and related subjects.

