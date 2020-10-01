Get a job: Join Digital Extremes as an Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Digital Extremes is seeking an Environment Artist to join our team. You will be joining a small team working on a demanding art project. Your comfort with Art Theory will be tested by a wide range of settings from landscapes to sci-fi hallways all the way to surreal abstractions. You need to have a strong understanding of modern DCC apps (Designer, medium poly and sub-d modeling, Painter, etc.). You will also need a strong portfolio that demonstrates your craft applied to the high sci-fi settings we create. An ideal candidate will be comfortable working in an Agile environment driven by JIRA in a Kanban workflow. Excellent understanding of efficient techniques for game production, traditional art background or experience as well as strong composition skills and an understanding of colour theory are preferred extras.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Utilize traditional art training and knowledge of 3D art, design and computer graphics software to build efficient, high quality 3D models using next generation techniques such as normal mapping and advanced shaders

Translate 2D concepts into 3D reality including modeling, texturing, UV-mapping, etc

Work closely with the Art Director and Lead Artist to understand the creative direction as well as ensure the successful execution of the game’s visual design

Contribute innovative and original ideas toward all art aspects of the game’s production and development

Deliver work on time and according to schedule as prepared by the Art Director

Actively participate in the feedback loop including accepting feedback from and providing feedback within the art team as required staying current on the scope and understanding of the project

Coordinate with Production and the team on the generation and supply of marketing assets as defined by the schedule

Multitask effectively, prioritize competing demands, and following through on details

Support and mentor other artists who are less experienced and require more direction

REQUIREMENTS

1+ years’ previous experience in the video game industry

University degree in visual arts with specialization in graphic design, commercial art, graphic communications or cartooning OR completion of a college diploma program in graphic arts

A portfolio that demonstrates excellent ability to work from concept, modeling and texturing

Strong lighting skills and experience creating normal maps and applying shaders

Above average ability to model, texture, and optimize props and assets for a state of the art next-gen game engine

Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills

Experience with modeling program like Max, ZBrush and Photoshop

Experience with Substance products highly beneficial

Have a genuine interest and enthusiasm for Warframe

