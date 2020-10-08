Early Among Us character concepts depict the birth of the bean

Innersloth co-founder Marchs Bromander (a.k.a. Puffballs United) has shared an early look at the character designs for Among Us, and it looks like the studio hit a home run on the very first attempt.

Posting the artwork on Twitter, Bromander explained the six sketches are "literally the only concept art of coming up with the crewmate design," noting that the team "settled pretty fast."

The plucky cremates of Among Us have become almost as popular at the game itself, spawning a number of memes due to their cute demeanor and propensity for murder.

A quick glance at the artwork shows that Innersloth flirted with some more left field designs -- including a star-shaped crewmate -- but ultimately landed on the beany aesthetic fairly quickly.

The newfound success of Among Us, which boasted 1.5 million concurrent players at the start of September, has led to Innersloth canceling its planned sequel to focus on expanding and supporting the original title.