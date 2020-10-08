Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Early Among Us character concepts depict the birth of the bean

Early Among Us character concepts depict the birth of the bean

October 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
October 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art

Innersloth co-founder Marchs Bromander (a.k.a. Puffballs United) has shared an early look at the character designs for Among Us, and it looks like the studio hit a home run on the very first attempt. 

Posting the artwork on Twitter, Bromander explained the six sketches are "literally the only concept art of coming up with the crewmate design," noting that the team "settled pretty fast."

The plucky cremates of Among Us have become almost as popular at the game itself, spawning a number of memes due to their cute demeanor and propensity for murder. 

A quick glance at the artwork shows that Innersloth flirted with some more left field designs -- including a star-shaped crewmate -- but ultimately landed on the beany aesthetic fairly quickly. 

The newfound success of Among Us, which boasted 1.5 million concurrent players at the start of September, has led to Innersloth canceling its planned sequel to focus on expanding and supporting the original title. 

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[10.07.20]
Intermediate/Senior FX Artist
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[10.07.20]
Environment Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[10.07.20]
Java Software Developer - Core Team
Fingersoft
Fingersoft — Helsinki or Oulu, Finland
[10.07.20]
Lead Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image