Video: Facing down failure as a freelancing game dev

Freelancing comes with many failures and intimidations but some friendly advice can help game developers learn to roll with those punches and make the most of their project-to-project aspirations.

In this GDC Summer AMA, writer, narrative designer, and freelance extraordinaire Zaire Lanier fields questions from freelance-curious attendees and offers advice on how devs can go from being a lonely and unsuccessful freelancer to something more.

Learning to navigate the sometimes frequent failures that come with freelancing takes time and many people don't realize the amount of effort it takes to get even a toe in the door, making chats like the one embedded above with Zaire all the more valuable to the game dev community.

