Kids vs. Zombies dev Donut Lab raises $1.6 million

Russia-based Donut Lab, creator of the in-development mobile game Kids vs. Zombies, has raised $1.6 million in funding, VentureBeat reports.

Game investment firm Level-Up out of Luxembourg led the round. Kids vs. Zombies is currently on Google Play in early access, and will eventually release on iOS, according to the report. The game adopts a free-to-play model, monetizing cosmetic virtual items and abilities.

"For the mainstream audience, we really wanted to make the game without a lot of violence," Donut Lab cofounder Tim Raiter said. “They are fighting against mediocrity, boredom, and the adults who become the zombies."