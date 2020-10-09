Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 9, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 9, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 9, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Kids vs. Zombies dev Donut Lab raises $1.6 million

Kids vs. Zombies dev Donut Lab raises $1.6 million

October 9, 2020 | By Kris Graft
October 9, 2020 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Russia-based Donut Lab, creator of the in-development mobile game Kids vs. Zombies, has raised $1.6 million in funding, VentureBeat reports.

Game investment firm Level-Up out of Luxembourg led the round. Kids vs. Zombies is currently on Google Play in early access, and will eventually release on iOS, according to the report. The game adopts a free-to-play model, monetizing cosmetic virtual items and abilities.

"For the mainstream audience, we really wanted to make the game without a lot of violence," Donut Lab cofounder Tim Raiter said. “They are fighting against mediocrity, boredom, and the adults who become the zombies."

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.09.20]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.08.20]
Senior Engine Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.08.20]
Senior Technical Designer
Gunfire Games
Gunfire Games — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.08.20]
Senior Boss Designer and Senior Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image