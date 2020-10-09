Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
Amazon cancels free-to-play shooter Crucible

October 9, 2020 | By Kris Graft
The development team behind Crucible, Amazon Game Studios’ effort to break into the free-to-play multiplayer shooter genre, announced Friday even it would halt development of the game after years of work.

Amazon has been attempting a push into video game development with limited success thus far and Crucible’s cancellation is another setback for the company.

“We’ll be discontinuing development on Crucible,” the dev team said in a blog post. “…Ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible. We’ll be transitioning our team to focus on [the MMO] New World and other upcoming projects from Amazon Games.”

The last known Amazon Game Studios cancellation was the brawler Breakaway in 2018. The company dropped major news at the end of September this year announcing Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming platform that will compete with Microsoft’s xCloud and Google Stadia.

Crucible launched in May this year and the following month, Amazon moved the game back into closed beta, essentially undoing the launch.

The company said it would be refunding all purchases made. Servers for custom games will close down noon PST on November 9 following a final playtest and community celebration.

