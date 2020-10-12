Nag Studios nets $1 million to create esports games

Swedish startup Nag Studios has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding to develop esports games "made for players, streamers, and viewing audiences alike."

The funding round was led by London Venture Partners with participation from Antler, and will allow Nag to expand its team with a variety of new hires.

Nag was founded by games industry veteran Peter Stahl and esports export Johan Skott. Stahl spent close to a decade working at DICE, working on franchises including Battlefield and Mirror's Edge, before moving on in May 2016 to serve as head of development at Resolution Games.

Skott, meanwhile, has been involved with a number of esports companies including CO-OP, Survivors Esports, and Nordic Esports Summit in a variety of leadership and advisory roles.

Outlining their vision for Nag, Stahl explained the duo want to create competitive titles that are exciting to watch as they are to play.

"This opportunity, to merge over 40 years of triple-A game making experience with a deep expertise and network of competitive gaming professionals, is incredibly unique and strong," commented Stahl in a press release. "We aim to build competitive games with a novel format, like a digital super bowl that is as exciting to watch as it is to play."