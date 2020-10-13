Sponsored: Learn how AI can help counter disruptive online behavior in this free webinar

Presented by Google Cloud
All multiplayer games have friendly banter, but sometimes players take it too far. Disruptive behavior and environments can alienate players and even make some players abandon the game, but it doesn't have to be that way.
Join experts from Google Cloud and Improbable for a webinar, Countering Disruptive Behavior in Online Gaming, on Tuesday, November 17 at 12 PM ET. In this session and its following Q&A, experts from Google Cloud and Improbable will offer insight into how game developers can use machine learning to identify and mitigate disruptive behaviors in online games.
Patrick Smith
Machine Learning Solutions Lead
Google Cloud for Games
Patrick Smith is the Machine Learning Solutions Lead for Google Cloud for Games, where he works on the strategy and development of industry specific solutions to bring the best of Google's AI research and technology to game developers. Prior to Google, Patrick lead and worked on a variety of data science and machine learning teams in the sports, financial services, and US Federal spaces. He is a long-time data & machine learning educator, publishing a book and teaching classes on the topics.
David Armstrong
Head of Data Science
The Multiplayer Guys
With a career-long focus on multiplayer games, I've taken a keen interest in how social play impacts KPIs and what new ideas can be brought to the current social space. Former projects include: Star Wars: The Old Republic, Elder Scrolls Online, Sniper Elite Franchise and SkySaga.
Moderator: Alissa McAloon
News Editor and Associate Publisher
Gamasutra