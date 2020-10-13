Sponsored: Learn how AI can help counter disruptive online behavior in this free webinar

Presented by Google Cloud



All multiplayer games have friendly banter, but sometimes players take it too far. Disruptive behavior and environments can alienate players and even make some players abandon the game, but it doesn't have to be that way.

Join experts from Google Cloud and Improbable for a webinar, Countering Disruptive Behavior in Online Gaming, on Tuesday, November 17 at 12 PM ET. In this session and its following Q&A, experts from Google Cloud and Improbable will offer insight into how game developers can use machine learning to identify and mitigate disruptive behaviors in online games.