Sponsored: Learn how AI can help counter disruptive online behavior in this free webinar

October 16, 2020 | By Staff
All multiplayer games have friendly banter, but sometimes players take it too far. Disruptive behavior and environments can alienate players and even make some players abandon the game, but it doesn't have to be that way.

Join experts from Google Cloud and Improbable for a webinar, Countering Disruptive Behavior in Online Gaming, on Tuesday, November 17 at 12 PM ET. In this session and its following Q&A, experts from Google Cloud and Improbable will offer insight into how game developers can use machine learning to identify and mitigate disruptive behaviors in online games.

Speakers

Patrick Smith
   Patrick Smith
   Machine Learning Solutions Lead
   Google Cloud for Games
 


Patrick Smith is the Machine Learning Solutions Lead for Google Cloud for Games, where he works on the strategy and development of industry specific solutions to bring the best of Google's AI research and technology to game developers. Prior to Google, Patrick lead and worked on a variety of data science and machine learning teams in the sports, financial services, and US Federal spaces. He is a long-time data & machine learning educator, publishing a book and teaching classes on the topics.

David Armstrong
   David Armstrong
   Head of Data Science
   The Multiplayer Guys

 

With a career-long focus on multiplayer games, I've taken a keen interest in how social play impacts KPIs and what new ideas can be brought to the current social space. Former projects include: Star Wars: The Old Republic, Elder Scrolls Online, Sniper Elite Franchise and SkySaga.

Moderator: Alissa McAloon
   Moderator: Alissa McAloon
   News Editor and Associate Publisher
   Gamasutra
 

