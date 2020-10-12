Crackdown 2 dev Ruffian Games is now a Rockstar Games studio

After a year-long development partnership, Rockstar Games has full-on acquired Crackdown 2 developer Ruffian Games and rebranded the new subsidiary as Rockstar Dundee.

According to a papertrail picked up by TheGamer, that actual rebrand was quietly made official earlier this month. Previously, according to a tweet shared in TheGamer’s report Rockstar listed the Dundee studio as one of its subsidiaries back in late September, though the new studio is no longer present on Rockstar Games’ career page.

This would notably make Ruffian Games Rockstar Games’ first acquisition in some time, with its last being Mad Doc Software (now Rockstar New England) back in 2008.