Get a job: Strange Loop Games is hiring a (remote!) Programmer

Location: Remote

Join us in building the ‘Tragedy of the Commons’ society simulation game Eco, where your every action impacts the economy, ecosystem, and government. We’re looking to bring enthusiastic programmers to build the vision of Eco, connecting games and education in a way that has never been done with simulated worlds for each classroom, while making an exceptional game in its own right. We aim to change the world of both games and education.

Strange Loop is looking to hire experienced Unity programmers at various levels to help build the online multiplayer game Eco, the Eco engine, and future games based on the core technology. Take a look at the project here and on Steam here.

You'll be working with a remote team of passionate developers all across the world. You'll have lots of flexibility to set your own hours and work when and where it is convenient. You’ll learn from a very involved and passionate team collaborating to create a brand new multiplayer experience and scale it to the stars

Requirements

Computer science degree or equivalent in work experience.

Unity experience with a portfolio and code samples.

A passion for building games to reach beyond entertainment

References with other teams you've worked with.

Remote working experience a plus.

Hobby game experience a plus.

Fluent English skills required.

Interested? Apply now.

