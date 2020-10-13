Unity launches Game Growth Program to help indie mobile devs flourish

Engine maker Unity is looking to support indie developers on mobile with the launch of a new Game Growth Program.

The company said the initiative is specifically aimed at free-to-play mobile developers, and will offer support by providing them with access to technology, resources, and funding for user acquisition and scaling.

Notably, developers that take part in the program will maintain full creative control and ownership of their intellectual property, and will depart the initiative with full ownership of their game and no permanent revenue sharing commitments to Unity.

"Great games often go unnoticed, especially within the indie segment. We believe creators shouldn’t choose between their entertainment vision and the tactical execution required to build audiences and make money," commented said Julie Shumaker, VP of revenue and operate solutions at Unity.

"Ultimately, the Game Growth Program supports developers in the journey to yield the highest success for their game all while retaining ownership of their company and IP. Our measurement for success is that these participating developers will eventually outgrow the program because they’ve built a sustainable business that can stand on its own as a result."

Developers interested in taking part in the program can submit their games for consideration, and can start the application process over on the Unity Dashboard.

If selected, Unity will get in touch to design and accelerate a player engagement strategy that comprises full game support "including user acquisition campaigns, optimized monetization via ads and in-app purchases, and player analytics."

You can find more information on the Game Growth Program by clicking right here.