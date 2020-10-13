Roblox quietly submits draft registration for proposed public offering

Roblox has submitted a draft registration statement for a proposed public offering, effectively confirming it intends to go public.

A Reuters report published earlier this month claimed Roblox, which runs a popular game creation platform (also called Roblox), was working with investment banks to list on the U.S. stock market in 2021.

In a short announcement, the company said it would "commence the public offering following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions."

It also noted that the number of shares of Class A common stock that would be sold along with the price range of the proposed offering haven't been determined as yet. In the Reuters report, however, it was suggested that going public would double Roblox's recent $4 billion valuation.