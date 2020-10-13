Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 13, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 13, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 13, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Roblox quietly submits draft registration for proposed public offering

Roblox quietly submits draft registration for proposed public offering

October 13, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
October 13, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Roblox has submitted a draft registration statement for a proposed public offering, effectively confirming it intends to go public.

A Reuters report published earlier this month claimed Roblox, which runs a popular game creation platform (also called Roblox), was working with investment banks to list on the U.S. stock market in 2021.

In a short announcement, the company said it would "commence the public offering following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions."

It also noted that the number of shares of Class A common stock that would be sold along with the price range of the proposed offering haven't been determined as yet. In the Reuters report, however, it was suggested that going public would double Roblox's recent $4 billion valuation.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.13.20]
Senior Material Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.13.20]
Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.13.20]
Animation Director
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.12.20]
Narrative Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image