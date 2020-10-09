Video: Bridging the gap between UX and game design

User Experience design (also known as UX) is an important field in software development that maps user behavior onto actionable design elements in software. And at companies like Epic Games, it's used to help hone titles like Fortnite to better respond to user needs.

At GDC 2018, Epic's Jim Brown broke down the key ways that the company uses UX principles to improve its game design, and outlines some unexpected ways that the two disciplines can work together to improve the overall gameplay experience.

