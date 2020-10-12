Get a job: Join Remedy Entertainment as an Animation Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally® and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for an Animation Director for a key role working on Remedy’s project(s).

As the Animation Director you will provide a clear vision for the cinematic and gameplay animation within the project and ensure that the vision is delivered to the highest possible standard. You will guide the team to create core- and extended gameplay mechanics that will work for a worldwide audience.

You know how to communicate your vision to the team and how to get them excited about what’s to come. This will be a unique opportunity for you to lead a group of experts at Remedy in the creation of high quality, memorable animations bringing our characters and environments to life.

Responsibilities

As an integral part of the creative leadership team you are responsible of defining and owning the core vision of the animation for the project and strive to deliver the final vision at exceptional quality

You can inspire and lead the animation team with ambitious yet pragmatic goals ensuring the completion of the projects on schedule.

Drive for alignment with other peer teams and work with game director to ensure proper priority calls happen, if needed. You will ensure that consistent communication is maintained, in all directions, to guarantee the quality of the game

You are more than happy to mentor other members of the team, helping them to improve and grow

Ensure creative consistency in animation across both the gameplay and narrative team to further develop and deepen the game’s characters

Work with the Cinematic Lead, Cinematographers and the Game Director on motion capture shoots related to all narrative content to ensure consistency in motion-based performances

Work with the Development Director to define project processes and pipelines to ensure different teams can work in efficient ways to meet their goals

Work with the technical leadership team, character technology and animation programmers to innovate animation at Remedy in order to deliver the next generation of narrative gameplay experiences

Requirements and qualifications

Demonstrable previous work as an Animation Director for 1st person/3rd person AAA games

Experience with MotionBuilder and mocap data editing techniques for games.

Solid skills in key frame animation (great sense of weight, timing and strong posing).

Excellent understanding of shape, composition and layout as well as a good technical understanding of game engines.

Excellent written and verbal English skills

Experience in leading, managing and mentoring teams

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Positive attitude with a team-oriented mindset

The ideal candidate will also have

Experience on digital doubles and facial capture

Good technical understanding of game engines

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable.

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else.

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system.

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions.

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable.

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV/LinkedIn, reel and other information relevant to the position.

The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

