Beamable, once known as Disruptor Beam, files for bankruptcy

Beamable, the studio that once helmed projects like Star Trek Timelines as developer Disruptor Beam, has filed for bankruptcy.

According to a report today from the local Worcester Business Journal, Beamable filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 1, citing $3.4 million in liabilities, including $900,000 owed to the bank that processed its Paycheck Protection Program payments.

This falls roughly six months after the company’s rebrand, which sought to finalize its transition from game development studio to a tools provider.

That shift, which included in part laying off 10 developers shortly after 19 left voluntarily, aimed to focus its efforts on the commercialization of its own Disruptor Engine live ops platform for eventual use by external dev teams.

Prior to the pivot, Beamable developed a number of mobile games, particularly the licensed titles Game of Thrones Ascent and Star Trek Timelines. The Game of Thrones title was shut down back in January 2019, while Star Trek Timelines was acquired by Tilting Point in March and continues to operate under the guidance of those 19 ex-Beamable devs at the freshly formed Wicked Realm Games.