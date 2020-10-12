Register now for the first-ever GDC Masterclass program

The first-ever GDC Masterclass courses will take place December 3 and 4, 2020!

The GDC Masterclass program comprises of day-long virtual workshops delivering in-depth trainings around some of the most important challenges facing game developers today. The live virtual courses go beyond high-level theory allowing attendees to take away practical experience that can be applied immediately on return to the studio.

Every year at GDC, hundreds of developers offer short, incredible lectures that capture a slice of the game-making process. In the Masterclass program, those lectures are expanded into interactive classes that foster relationships between attendees and world-class game industry experts. Take a look!

December 3rd, 2020

December 4th, 2020

These classes aim to help developers overcome key challenges faced in taking game ideas from conception to release. Have you struggled to make a compelling trailer that sells your game? Are you a newly-promoted senior who needs lessons on leadership? Have you plotted out a great story that just isn't quite clicking with your gameplay?

These are just some of the challenges GDC Masterclasses can help you overcome.

