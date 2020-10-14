Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 14, 2020
Tencent-owned Sharkmob opens triple-A studio in London

October 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Tencent-owned developer Sharkmob has cut the ribbon on a new triple-A development studio in London. 

The London office is Sharkmob's first studio outside of Sweden and will be led by managing director James Dobrowski, who'll oversee a core team with experience working at notable studios including Rockstar North, CCP, Wargaming, Playground Games, and Mediatonic. 

Commenting on the opening, Dobrowski explained he hopes the studio will become an industry leader, and said his team will have "unprecedented levels of creative freedom" and support from Sharkmob Malmo. 

Sharkmob chief exec Fredrik Rundqvist also laid out his exceptions for the nascent studio, and said he wants to find and nurture talent "without letting location hold us back."

Shakmob is currently working on two triple-A projects, including an unannounced title for PC and consoles based on a "cult classic" property, and another set in a "brand new, proprietary universe created in-house."

