Virtuos acquires CounterPunch Studios and opens Montreal branch

October 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Development and 3D art production company Virtuos has acquired CounterPunch Studios and opened a new concept studio in Montreal. 

The purchase of the LA-based CounterPunch, which offers facial and body modeling, rigging, and look development and animation services, will allow Virtuos to strengthen its operation presence in North America -- a region which currently accounts for over 50 percent of its sales. 

CounterPunch has worked on a number of notable franchises, including recent releases The Last Of Us Part II and Mortal Kombat XI, and is currently supporting the development of multiple unannounced next-gen titles. 

Virtuos' new Canadian office, meanwhile, will be staffed by a 10-strong team and specialize in concept and illustration art. David Chung, who was previously director of studies at concept art school Syn Studio, has been named studio manager.

