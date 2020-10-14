Virtuos acquires CounterPunch Studios and opens Montreal branch

Development and 3D art production company Virtuos has acquired CounterPunch Studios and opened a new concept studio in Montreal.

The purchase of the LA-based CounterPunch, which offers facial and body modeling, rigging, and look development and animation services, will allow Virtuos to strengthen its operation presence in North America -- a region which currently accounts for over 50 percent of its sales.

CounterPunch has worked on a number of notable franchises, including recent releases The Last Of Us Part II and Mortal Kombat XI, and is currently supporting the development of multiple unannounced next-gen titles.

Virtuos' new Canadian office, meanwhile, will be staffed by a 10-strong team and specialize in concept and illustration art. David Chung, who was previously director of studies at concept art school Syn Studio, has been named studio manager.