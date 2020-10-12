Video: An accessibility Q&A with EA's Karen Stevens

One overriding theme at GDC Summer was the importance and feasibility of better accessibility design. Karen Stevens, EA Games' accessibility expert, not only gave a great talk on t he subject, but also did a Q&A with attendees to cover more in-depth questions attendees had.

It proved to be a productive conversation worthy of its own archiving. So if you're in need of advice on how to make your game more accessible for more players, you can watch it in full up above or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

