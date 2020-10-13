Get a job: Join Dreamlit Entertainment as a (remote!) Generalist UE4 Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote

Dreamlit Entertainment is seeking an enthusiastic and talented Generalist Engineer. As a Generalist Engineer, you will collaborate with other engineers to help develop and implement various systems and features for the game in C++ and UE4.

Responsibilities

Implement and support game systems and features, mainly in C++ and UE4 blueprints.

Help develop, test and refine code systems throughout the development of “Towers”.

Create and refine systems, delivering stable and reliable code.

Support other disciplines and engineers to create tools and features that will make development easier for everyone.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.