October 14, 2020
October 14, 2020
Get a job: Join Dreamlit Entertainment as a (remote!) Generalist UE4 Engineer

Get a job: Join Dreamlit Entertainment as a (remote!) Generalist UE4 Engineer

October 14, 2020 | By Staff
Generalist UE4 Engineer, Dreamlit Entertainment

Location: Remote

Dreamlit Entertainment is seeking an enthusiastic and talented Generalist Engineer. As a Generalist Engineer, you will collaborate with other engineers to help develop and implement various systems and features for the game in C++ and UE4.

Responsibilities

  • Implement and support game systems and features, mainly in C++ and UE4 blueprints.

  • Help develop, test and refine code systems throughout the development of “Towers”.

  • Create and refine systems, delivering stable and reliable code.

  • Support other disciplines and engineers to create tools and features that will make development easier for everyone.

Interested? Apply now.

