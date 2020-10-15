Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 15, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 15, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 15, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The PlayStation 5 user interface is an instant hub that prioritizes gameplay

October 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
October 15, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

Sony has finally shown off the PlayStation 5 user interface in a new State of Play video, detailing a range of functions that make use of the console's new SSD. 

At the beginning of the video we're introduced to the PlayStation 5's control center (pictured), which can be used to resume games instantly while granting immediate access to downloads, friends lists and more. 

This area also contains 'cards' that can be used to interact with games and the system in a variety of useful ways. For instance, the news card highlights recent stories relating to chosen titles, while another displays recent media that's been captured using the DualSense's create button. 

Other cards, however, are more dynamic. They're called 'activities,' and they're part of Sony's plan to "remove barriers to gameplay" by granting quick access to specific levels or modes while displaying additional information like key objectives or the estimated time until a level is completed. 

They can even be used to access official hints and tips that take the form of videos, screenshots, or text that can be displayed on-screen (in picture-in-picture mode or side-view) during gameplay. These 'Game Help' tips will only be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers, but should make supported titles more accessible.

New interactive notifications can also be used to join parties and access screen sharing in-game, giving players "persistent spaces to connect" all without ever having to minimize the game screen. 

You'll get a better sense of how these features come together by checking out the full 12 minute video (embedded above), but it's clear Sony wants to deliver easy-to-access controls without kicking gameplay to the curb.

Related Jobs

New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[10.14.20]
Product Manager (all genders)
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bend, Oregon, United States
[10.13.20]
Lead FX Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.13.20]
Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.12.20]
Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image