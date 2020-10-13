Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 19, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 19, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 19, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Cut better game trailers after taking this GDC Masterclass

Cut better game trailers after taking this GDC Masterclass

October 19, 2020 | By Staff
October 19, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Mastering the art of making compelling game trailers takes time, energy, and artistic instinct. For those of you already honing this skill, now is the time to learn from a top-tier trailer editor like Derek Lieu.

Lieu's been cutting trailers for years on games like Spelunky 2, Firewatch, Half-Life, and Mortal Kombat. Each of his projects has accomplished the task of capturing player interest and making them more likely to buy the game. Now he wants to help you make your own great game trailers.

This Masterclass (which will run all day on December 3rd 2020) will be an eight-hour course that will help you put practical techniques into action. You'll get one-on-one time with Lieu to learn a number of creative techniques, including:

  • Learn a step-by-step process for making trailers that will make your games stand out in today's crowded market.
  • Learn the best way to highlight your game’s hook in a trailer and bring players closer to a purchase.
  • Understand what style of trailer to make based on your game's style and your marketing timeline, to achieve maximum awareness around your release.
  • Find out how to see and break down games like a trailer editor and capture artist and hone your trailer-making process.
  • Learn how to develop a sense of the most marketable aspects of your games and leverage those strengths in trailers to pique consumer interest.

The tips Lieu has to offer won't just help you in the edit bay, they'll be essential to the planning stage of your process as well. They'll help you capture better game footage, and help you anticipate player reactions before you've even released your video.

For those of you familiar with Lieu's work, he's been no stranger to educating developers about what makes a good game trailer across a number of GDC talks. This will be the first time that you'll be able to take those principles and put them into action with his guidance.

Seats are limited, so only a select few will be able to take advantage of this course. Make sure you're one of them and register today!

For more information on the GDC Masterclass program, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Johnson County Community College
Johnson County Community College — Overland Park, Kansas, United States
[10.19.20]
Assistant Professor, Game Development
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.18.20]
Lead Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.18.20]
Lead Engine Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.18.20]
Graphics Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image