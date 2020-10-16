Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 16, 2020
Blizzard winding down development on StarCraft II after over a decade

Blizzard winding down development on StarCraft II after over a decade

October 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Blizzard is winding down development on StarCraft II after over a decade. The title launched on July 27, 2010, and now over ten years later Blizzard has explained its team will begin to focus on what's next for the franchise.

In a letter to the StarCraft community, Blizzard executive producer and vice president Rob Bridenbecker explained the StarCraft II dev team will no longer be producing "additional for-purchase content" but will continue supporting the popular RTS by focusing on season rolls and balance fixes. 

According to Bridenbecker, that shift away from premium content will allow the team to "think about what's next, not just with regard to StarCraft II, but for the StarCraft universe as a whole." 

"We’re going to continue supporting StarCraft II in the same manner as we have with our previous longstanding games, such as Brood War, focusing primarily on what our core and competitive communities care about most," he wrote. 

"StarCraft II esports, which is part of the highest echelon of professional competitive gaming, will also continue going strong as it has been through our partners ESL Gaming and GSL."

Bridenbecker reiterated that StarCraft remains a core franchise for Blizzard, and that he wants players to stick with the series "for many years to come."

