Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 16, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 16, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 16, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity creates Social Impact Division to support non-profits

Unity creates Social Impact Division to support non-profits

October 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
October 16, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Engine maker Unity has created a Social Impact Division funded by 750,000 shares of company equity two support non-profit organisations. 

The fund will be worth close to $70 million based on Unity's current share price of 93.11 per share, and that cash will be used to "empower employees and creators of all backgrounds to foster a more inclusive, sustainable world."

Outlining its vision for the new department, Unity said the Social Impact Division has been founded on three key pillars: education and economic opportunity for all, sustainability, and health and well-being. 

To support those pillars, the division has established the Unity Charitable Fund in partnership with non-profit accelerator Tides Foundation, which will provide direct grants to non-profits in the areas of education, inclusive economic opportunity, environmental sustainability, safety and accessibility, and human wellness. 

"By coalescing social impact efforts into its own division at Unity, we’re now able to do more to have a positive impact for creators and communities around the globe," said Unity's vice president of social impact, Jessica Lindl, Vice President, in a press release.

"Unity has long made strides to make education and economic opportunity widely available, to ensure privacy and online safety, and to demonstrate environmental responsibility through sustainability initiatives. Unity Social Impact allows us to centralize these efforts, so we can identify new opportunities to foster a cleaner, safer, and more equitable world." 

You can find out more about the Social Impact Decision by clicking right here.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.16.20]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.15.20]
Narrative Writer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.15.20]
Outsource Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.15.20]
Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image