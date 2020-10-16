Unity creates Social Impact Division to support non-profits

Engine maker Unity has created a Social Impact Division funded by 750,000 shares of company equity two support non-profit organisations.

The fund will be worth close to $70 million based on Unity's current share price of 93.11 per share, and that cash will be used to "empower employees and creators of all backgrounds to foster a more inclusive, sustainable world."

Outlining its vision for the new department, Unity said the Social Impact Division has been founded on three key pillars: education and economic opportunity for all, sustainability, and health and well-being.

To support those pillars, the division has established the Unity Charitable Fund in partnership with non-profit accelerator Tides Foundation, which will provide direct grants to non-profits in the areas of education, inclusive economic opportunity, environmental sustainability, safety and accessibility, and human wellness.

"By coalescing social impact efforts into its own division at Unity, we’re now able to do more to have a positive impact for creators and communities around the globe," said Unity's vice president of social impact, Jessica Lindl, Vice President, in a press release.

"Unity has long made strides to make education and economic opportunity widely available, to ensure privacy and online safety, and to demonstrate environmental responsibility through sustainability initiatives. Unity Social Impact allows us to centralize these efforts, so we can identify new opportunities to foster a cleaner, safer, and more equitable world."

You can find out more about the Social Impact Decision by clicking right here.