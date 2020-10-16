Oculus Quest 2 quietly drops support for Oculus Go games

Facebook quietly dropped support for Oculus Go games and apps from the Oculus Quest 2’s feature set, essentially cutting an entire library of games made for the mid-tier Go headset off from any new VR adopters moving forward.

There wasn’t much of an official announcement. Instead, Oculus consulting CTO John Carmack noted the end of support in tweet spotted by the Road to VR team today. In that tweet, Carmack said that he “totally lost the internal debate over backwards compatibility” and that the Quest 2 doesn’t offer Go emulation because of it.

Oculus-parent Facebook announced plans to bring Oculus Go emulation to the original Quest headset last year, and started to wind down support for the standalone Oculus Go headset just a few months back. With all that in tandem, Go game developers might have had some peace of mind that their apps could live on through emulation on still-supported headsets, but it looks like that won’t be the case.

Given that the Quest 2 is Oculus’ official, and really only, entry point for new VR users, this means that any new adopters won’t be able to purchase or download apps for a system that Oculus just last year called “a game-changer” that “opened up VR to many more people” and “helped redefine immersive entertainment.”