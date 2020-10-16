Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 16, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 16, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 16, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus Quest 2 quietly drops support for Oculus Go games

Oculus Quest 2 quietly drops support for Oculus Go games

October 16, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
October 16, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Facebook quietly dropped support for Oculus Go games and apps from the Oculus Quest 2’s feature set, essentially cutting an entire library of games made for the mid-tier Go headset off from any new VR adopters moving forward.

There wasn’t much of an official announcement. Instead, Oculus consulting CTO John Carmack noted the end of support in tweet spotted by the Road to VR team today. In that tweet, Carmack said that he “totally lost the internal debate over backwards compatibility” and that the Quest 2 doesn’t offer Go emulation because of it.

Oculus-parent Facebook announced plans to bring Oculus Go emulation to the original Quest headset last year, and started to wind down support for the standalone Oculus Go headset just a few months back. With all that in tandem, Go game developers might have had some peace of mind that their apps could live on through emulation on still-supported headsets, but it looks like that won’t be the case.

Given that the Quest 2 is Oculus’ official, and really only, entry point for new VR users, this means that any new adopters won’t be able to purchase or download apps for a system that Oculus just last year called “a game-changer” that “opened up VR to many more people” and “helped redefine immersive entertainment.”

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.16.20]
Technical Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.16.20]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.15.20]
Narrative Writer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.15.20]
Outsource Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image