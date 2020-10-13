Get a job: Join Insomniac Games as a Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is currently looking for a Technical Artist. What does that mean? We are looking for an excited team member to be responsible for the front lines of cutting-edge real-time graphics and technology development. This role helps develop Insomniac's future technology by continually looking for areas to enhance the team's current methods of content creation with innovative and optimized workflows and pipelines. This developer helps deliver the creative and innovative artistic possibilities for the studio. Please read on for more details:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Designs and develops improved content creation pipelines, processes, and workflows

Provides documentation and mentors the content creation teams to fully take advantage of our tools and technology

Creates sample content to prove out new workflows and demonstrate visual improvements

Collaborates with the content creation teams and support them with new tools and shaders to elevate visual quality

Keeps current with the technological developments and advancements throughout the game industry

Understands memory and frame-rate budgets for console platforms

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

Strong knowledge of physically based shading and lighting

Strong knowledge of cutting-edge content creation pipelines

Strong grasp of mathematical concepts and analysis techniques as they apply to technical art

Experience in node-based shader networks such as those found in Unreal Engine

Experience in Substance Designer/Painter, Houdini, or Maya

Working knowledge of HLSL and Python

Other Skills: Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules. Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team. Develops and presents new and emerging techniques to team. Be open and generous in sharing advancements with the game development community.

