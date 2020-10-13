Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Insomniac Games as a Technical Artist

Get a job: Join Insomniac Games as a Technical Artist

October 16, 2020 | By Staff
October 16, 2020 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Technical Artist, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is currently looking for a Technical Artist.  What does that mean?  We are looking for an excited team member to be responsible for the front lines of cutting-edge real-time graphics and technology development. This role helps develop Insomniac's future technology by continually looking for areas to enhance the team's current methods of content creation with innovative and optimized workflows and pipelines.  This developer helps deliver the creative and innovative artistic possibilities for the studio.  Please read on for more details: 

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

  • Designs and develops improved content creation pipelines, processes, and workflows
  • Provides documentation and mentors the content creation teams to fully take advantage of our tools and technology
  • Creates sample content to prove out new workflows and demonstrate visual improvements
  • Collaborates with the content creation teams and support them with new tools and shaders to elevate visual quality
  • Keeps current with the technological developments and advancements throughout the game industry
  • Understands memory and frame-rate budgets for console platforms
  • Other duties may be assigned 

Education and/or Experience:

  • Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience
  • Strong knowledge of physically based shading and lighting
  • Strong knowledge of cutting-edge content creation pipelines
  • Strong grasp of mathematical concepts and analysis techniques as they apply to technical art
  • Experience in node-based shader networks such as those found in Unreal Engine
  • Experience in Substance Designer/Painter, Houdini, or Maya
  • Working knowledge of HLSL and Python

Other Skills: Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules.  Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team. Develops and presents new and emerging techniques to team. Be open and generous in sharing advancements with the game development community.

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for- we want to hear from you.  Please use the link to apply directly to this role. Thanks!

Interested? Apply now.

