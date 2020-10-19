Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 19, 2020
Report: China-owned mobile studio Playtika is chasing an IPO in the U.S.

October 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
China-owned social and mobile games company Playtika is looking to go public in the United States.

Reuters is reporting that the company has confidentially submitted paperwork to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. 

Although Playtika hasn't revealed the size and price range of its proposed offering, Reuters has previously indicated the company is working with Morgan Stanley to put together an IPO that would see it valued at around $10 billion. 

The news comes just over a year after Playtika forked out $275 million to purchase Finnish mobile developer-publisher Seriously, which is best known for creating puzzle franchise Best Fiends.

