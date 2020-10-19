Future PS5 updates will optimize cooling based on data from individual games

One of the revelations from Sony’s big PlayStation 5 teardown video is that the sheer size of the next-generation PlayStation is due in no small part to the system’s cooling setup.

Now, thanks to a translation of a chat with 4Gamer (via ResetEra), we can learn a bit more about both how that cooling system came to be and how it’ll evolve after the console’s November launch.

According to that unofficial translation, Sony mechanical design head Yasuhiro Ootori says that Sony plans to monitor data around the Accelerated Processing Unit powering the fan, and use that feedback to optimize cooling and fan control.

“Various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU's behavior in each game will be collected,” explains Ootori. “We have a plan to optimize the fan control based on this data.”

Ootori reiterates that one of the key design goals for the PlayStation 5 was to reduce how much noise the console made, both through its cooling system and conscious choices with how features like optical drives are structured within the console’s chassis. The rest of the translated chat shared over at ResetEra explores how the design teams at Sony approached these issues over the years, and how the solutions eventually manifested in the design of the PlayStation 5 that’ll grace players’ living rooms next month.