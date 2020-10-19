Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 19, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 19, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 19, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bungie cease and desist pulls Destiny 2 cheat tool offline

Bungie cease and desist pulls Destiny 2 cheat tool offline

October 19, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
October 19, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Bungie has seemingly taken a major Destiny 2 cheat provider out of the running. The cheat purveyor PerfectAim now says that its Destiny 2 cheat, billed as an “undetectable” way for players to aimbot, is no longer available following legal action from the Destiny 2 developer.

Combating cheats is a complicated process for game devs, where solutions range from user-by-user bans to subtle matchmaking changes but are often shorter term than both devs and rule-following players would like.

Instead, Bungie appears to have gone directly for the source to tackle Destiny 2’s cheating problem. The PerfectAim page for its Destiny 2 cheats now says that Bungie is arguing that its cheats violate the Destiny 2 license agreement, a complaint sent alongside that cease and desist demand.

“A claim has been made by Bungie, Inc. (“Bungie”) suggesting that this product violates the game’s license agreement. Furthermore, a demand was made that we cease and desist from selling this product,” reads the cheat’s store page.

PerfectAim hosts paid cheat packages for 21 games in total, including Destiny 2 where a subscription fee promises players access to “subtle hacking” like aimbots to give them an unfair advantage over other players or more disruptive things billed as “overpowered rage features” like the ability to fly through the air or pass through walls.

“We won’t comment on whether these claims are justified or not, but have decided to comply with this demand regardless,” adds that PerfectAim statement. “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.18.20]
Lead Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.18.20]
Graphics Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.18.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.17.20]
Character TD


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image