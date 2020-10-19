Bungie cease and desist pulls Destiny 2 cheat tool offline

Bungie has seemingly taken a major Destiny 2 cheat provider out of the running. The cheat purveyor PerfectAim now says that its Destiny 2 cheat, billed as an “undetectable” way for players to aimbot, is no longer available following legal action from the Destiny 2 developer.

Combating cheats is a complicated process for game devs, where solutions range from user-by-user bans to subtle matchmaking changes but are often shorter term than both devs and rule-following players would like.

Instead, Bungie appears to have gone directly for the source to tackle Destiny 2’s cheating problem. The PerfectAim page for its Destiny 2 cheats now says that Bungie is arguing that its cheats violate the Destiny 2 license agreement, a complaint sent alongside that cease and desist demand.

“A claim has been made by Bungie, Inc. (“Bungie”) suggesting that this product violates the game’s license agreement. Furthermore, a demand was made that we cease and desist from selling this product,” reads the cheat’s store page.

PerfectAim hosts paid cheat packages for 21 games in total, including Destiny 2 where a subscription fee promises players access to “subtle hacking” like aimbots to give them an unfair advantage over other players or more disruptive things billed as “overpowered rage features” like the ability to fly through the air or pass through walls.

“We won’t comment on whether these claims are justified or not, but have decided to comply with this demand regardless,” adds that PerfectAim statement. “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”