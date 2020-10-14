Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Build beautiful creatures in Jonah Lobe's GDC Masterclass

Build beautiful creatures in Jonah Lobe's GDC Masterclass

October 21, 2020 | By Staff
October 21, 2020 | By Staff
More: GDC

Character artist Jonah Lobe is one of the talented folks who built the ferocious monsters of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. He's an unparalleled creator of compelling video game creatures, and now you have the opportunity to learn from him in this December 4th GDC Masterclass!

Lobe's iconic creatures aren't just one of the defining features of Bethesda's massively popular role-playing game, they're also infused with a personal touch that has captured the attention of artists around the world.

His commitment to mixing the practical realities of game development with a vibrant artistic vision makes him one of the most reputable instructors in the world of game character art. And now you can learn from him in an interactive, tight-knit Masterclass!

In Lobe's class, you'll learn much of the following:

  • Learn how to create characters and creatures that are strikingly original, totally plausible, and immediately iconic.
  • Learn to target the foundations of your artistic ability by delving into the powers of line and shape, contrast and color theory, anatomy and personality.
  • Discover how to develop new ideas and walk away ready to build.

This course also includes a free copy of Lobe's Chimaera: A Creature Design Masterclass video, for further instruction to build on this course.

With Lobe's help, you'll improve the foundations of your artistic ability in order to create better creatures that can help your game shine.

Space is limited, be sure to sign up before all the seats are gone!

For more information on the GDC Masterclass program, be sure to visit our website or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

