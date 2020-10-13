Get a job: Join Camouflaj as an Animation Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Camouflaj, the award winning team behind RÉPUBLIQUE and IRON MAN VR is looking for an Animation Engineer to join us on our next exciting AAA project. Camouflaj is home to over fifty talented developers who collectively pursue the goal of creating high quality, meaningful games. Minimal on corporate structure and high on personal accountability, Camouflaj is seeking new colleagues who thrive working in an open, honest, and respectful environment.

POSITION SUMMARY

As Animation Engineer you’ll work closely with technical artists, animators, designers, and gameplay engineers to develop and maintain performant real-time animation systems within Unity.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Create in-editor animation tools to meet the needs of cinematic and gameplay designers and animators

Collaborate with gameplay and AI engineers to ensure animation systems have an easy to use interface that they can easily work with

Develop and maintain flexible Inverse Kinematic solutions within the context of VR

Work with core tech engineers to debug and optimize key systems

Guide animation team on best authoring practices for optimized in-game animations

REQUIREMENTS

3+ years object-oriented programming experience.

Familiar with motion matching, phase blending, blend trees, procedural animation, character controllers, and full body IK.

Comfortable working in C#.

Knowledge of animation compression.

Strong 3D math skills.

Shipped one or more games in this role.

Ability to give and receive feedback in a highly collaborative environment.

NICE TO HAVE

Experience with Unity.

VR development experience.

Familiarity with character setup and animation in Maya.

LOCATION

Although we prefer teammates to live close to our Bellevue, WA office, given the state of the world, we are open to fully remote work.

