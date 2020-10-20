Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

New non-profit Hit Save! wants to help preserve video games and their history

October 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
A new video game preservation initiative has been launched in the form of Hit Save!, a registered non-profit dedicated to preserving video games and the history behind them. 

The U.S. outfit was quietly established earlier this year, and according to its website will "advocate for, initiate, support, and maintain video game preservation efforts through community-driven projects."

Although it's based in the United States, Hit Save! Intends to support preservation efforts worldwide. To achieve that aim, it plans to establish long-term methodologies for preserving physical printed media, enable the facilitation of recorded interviews with game developers, and devise a long term strategy for preserving digital media. 

"Through these efforts we will help to ensure that both current and future generations will be able to research video games, their history, and the stories of the people who made them," reads a blog post on the Hit Save! website

"If you are an organization or someone living anywhere in the world, we would love to hear from you about any preservation projects you are working towards, especially where collaboration could be beneficial."

The group has kicked off its preservation efforts by launching Scanning.Guide, a community driven hub that will teach volunteers how to develop and refine their scanning techniques in the hopes of preserving more physical media. 

It has also debuted the Indie Preservation Project, which see the group interview a number of indies from across the industry to document their development processes. 

You can learn more about Hit Save!, including how to support the non-profit and get involved, by clicking right here.

