French charity steam Z Event raises $6.7 million for Amnesty International

French charity stream Z Event has raised over €5.7 million ($6.7 million) for Amnesty International, breaking its previous record of roughly €3.5 million ($4.1 million).

As reported by Dot Esports, the annual event sees a bunch of popular French streamers get together for a marathon gaming session that's broadcast on Twitch.

This was the fifth installment, and despite being held during a pandemic that's left many people dealing with financial uncertainty it managed to raise a record amount for charity.

A number of notable names praised the efforts of those involved, including French president Emmanuel Macron who told organizers to be proud of their efforts in a short tweet.

"You can be proud! Proud to have mobilized more than €5.7 million (a record!) To uphold human rights with Amnesty. Proud to have shown that by being united and in solidarity we can accomplish great things," he wrote (via Google translate).