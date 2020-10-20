Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 20, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 20, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 20, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ex-Blizzard devs land $4.7m for new studio Frost Giant

Ex-Blizzard devs land $4.7m for new studio Frost Giant

October 20, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
October 20, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

A crew of former Blizzard developers have set up a new studio to develop real-time strategy games, and have landed $4.7 million in seed funding to get the effort off the ground.

That new outfit is Frost Giant Games, and its helmed by former Blizzard developers Tim Morten and Tim Campbell.

Both have experience in the genre from their days at the StarCraft developer, with Morten having previously worked as production director on StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty and Campbell having served as lead campaign designer for Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne.

According to a chat with VentureBeat, the founding duo plans to use the funding infusion to grow the team at Frost Giant, build out a prototype, conduct consumer research, and expand operations altogether. That $4.7 seed funding round was led by Bitkraft Ventures, and saw contributions from 1UP Ventures, GC Tracker, fellow dev studio Riot Games, and Griffin Gaming Partners as well.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.20.20]
Senior Material Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.20.20]
Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.20.20]
Animation Director
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.19.20]
Narrative Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image