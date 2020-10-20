Ex-Blizzard devs land $4.7m for new studio Frost Giant

A crew of former Blizzard developers have set up a new studio to develop real-time strategy games, and have landed $4.7 million in seed funding to get the effort off the ground.

That new outfit is Frost Giant Games, and its helmed by former Blizzard developers Tim Morten and Tim Campbell.

Both have experience in the genre from their days at the StarCraft developer, with Morten having previously worked as production director on StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty and Campbell having served as lead campaign designer for Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne.

According to a chat with VentureBeat, the founding duo plans to use the funding infusion to grow the team at Frost Giant, build out a prototype, conduct consumer research, and expand operations altogether. That $4.7 seed funding round was led by Bitkraft Ventures, and saw contributions from 1UP Ventures, GC Tracker, fellow dev studio Riot Games, and Griffin Gaming Partners as well.