Video: The origins of Starlink: Battle for Atlas

A couple years ago, Ubisoft put out an interesting experiment of a game: Starlink: Battle for Atlas. It mixed a vast in-game world with physical collectible toys that rewarded players for acquiring as many of the physical ships as possible.

In 2018, Ubisoft's Matthew Rose gave a talk on the origins of Starlink: Battle for Atlas, showing off how a project that started in a company game jam grew to being one worthy of the company's full development efforts.

If you're working on a game built from an internal game jam, it's a talk that's definitely worth your time, one you can watch in full up above or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

