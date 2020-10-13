Get a job: Join Deep Silver Volition as a Narrative Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is searching for a talented narrative designer for the Saints Row franchise. The ideal candidate is adept at interactive writing and storytelling for AAA open world action games.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate across disciplines to identify and deliver on writing needs.

Write and edit dialogue and other in-game text to be high-quality, snappy, and entertaining, and to match the Saints Row tone and style.

Share and represent the game's narrative vision within the team.

Participate in presentations, writing reviews, brainstorming sessions, and other meetings as needed.

Qualifications:

Talent for writing natural, believable dialogue.

Strong understanding of how writing and gameplay work together to create fun, engaging experiences for the player.

Talent for creating vivid characters, compelling narratives, and believable dialogue.

Open minded, with a knack for inspiring others and building consensus.

Passion for games and ability to articulate that passion clearly and analytically.

Broad knowledge of pop culture, modern games, and entertainment.

Positive, professional attitude.

Disciplined and self-motivated with a strong work ethic.

Excellent proofreading and editorial skills. Attention to detail.

Strong communication and organizational skills.

Ability and willingness to take direction and integrate feedback as needed.

Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Sample Work Required:

Please include a writing sample with your application. The sample should demonstrate your ability to match the Saints Row tone and style.

