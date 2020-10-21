Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 21, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 21, 2020
arrowPress Releases
October 21, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devolver brings in head of licensing to put Fall Guys 'on the licensing map'

Devolver brings in head of licensing to put Fall Guys 'on the licensing map'

October 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
October 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Devolver Digital has named former Dunlop Sports licensing manager Fee Heyer as its new head of licensing. 

The publisher explained Heyer will specifically lead its licensing efforts on Fall Guys, and will use their "deep bench of experience in consumer products and brand extensions" to further bolster the Fall Guys brand. 

The popular bumble royale has become a huge hit since launching in August, becoming the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title in history and racking up over 7 million sales on Steam in under a month

Heyer intends to use that success as a springboard to put Fall Guys "on the licensing map," and explained they will help Devolver "find the right partners for what is starting to look like a phenomenon rarely seen before."

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.20.20]
Senior Material Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.20.20]
Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.20.20]
Animation Director
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[10.20.20]
Mobile Software Developer (C++) - Video Game: Forge of Empires


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image