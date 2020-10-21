Devolver brings in head of licensing to put Fall Guys 'on the licensing map'

Devolver Digital has named former Dunlop Sports licensing manager Fee Heyer as its new head of licensing.

The publisher explained Heyer will specifically lead its licensing efforts on Fall Guys, and will use their "deep bench of experience in consumer products and brand extensions" to further bolster the Fall Guys brand.

The popular bumble royale has become a huge hit since launching in August, becoming the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title in history and racking up over 7 million sales on Steam in under a month.

Heyer intends to use that success as a springboard to put Fall Guys "on the licensing map," and explained they will help Devolver "find the right partners for what is starting to look like a phenomenon rarely seen before."