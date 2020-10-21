Devolver Digital acquires Serious Sam dev Croteam

Devolver Digital has acquired Serious Sam and The Talos Principle developer Croteam, a joining of forces that Devolver says builds on years of collaboration between key members of both teams.

According to a tongue-in-cheek blog posted by the folks at Devolver, Croteam is set to retain creative freedom even as a Devolver subsidiary. The team is set to continue development on The Talos Principle 2, new Serious Sam titles, and an unannounced original IP as well.

“A decade ago Devolver Digital was just getting started and looking for its first project to partner on in the emerging digital distribution world,” reads that blog post. “Similarly, Croteam was on the search for a partner it could trust to help them bring their beloved franchise back to prominence with the upcoming Serious Sam 3. And like that, the next big Serious Sam game brought old partners back together and forged a decade of friendship and dedication.”

“Since then Croteam and Devolver Digital have partnered on dozens of games - from the frantic Serious Sam series to the award-winning The Talos Principle across PC, consoles, VR and mobile platforms. Croteam and Devolver Digital have been dating for so long that we decided to go ahead and just get married.”